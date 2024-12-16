December 17 holiday or not?

A severe low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal has brought heavy rains to some Indian states, disrupting daily life. Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are bearing the brunt of it while Telangana shivers under a cold wave.

Overnight rains lashed excessive amounts to parts of Tamil Nadu, leaving roads flooded and transportation paralysed. The educational institutions in Chennai, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur districts declared a holiday on December 17 due to flooding.

Andhra Pradesh, South Coastal and Rayalaseema, receive heavy rains. Heavy rainfall was received in districts Nellore, Tirupati, and Prakasam. State-wide holidays would not be declared but local administrative authorities will announce the district holiday based on the need of weather.

Southern Odisha received rain that fell moderately to heavily, and Bhubaneswar and Cuttack had light drizzles. Routine life goes without any alteration. School holidays are also not announced.

Telangana's Adilabad, Nizamabad and Karimnagar districts are witnessing cold wave conditions. The temperatures below 10°C have been recorded, but no holiday declarations have been made due to the cold weather.

The Bengaluru region of Karnataka witnessed heavy rains, but schools are open. Kerala witnessed isolated rainfall, and normal life was not affected. Maharashtra's Mumbai experienced drizzle.

The status of the December 17 school holiday differs by state. Tamil Nadu's Chennai, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur declared their holidays. Local holidays for Andhra Pradesh; holidays not declared in Odisha and Telangana.

