Duleep Trophy: Jagadeesan & Easwaran slam fifties after Suthar’s 82 takes India C to 525

Anantapur, Sep 13 (IANS) Openers N Jagadeesan and Abhimanyu Easwaran slammed half-centuries as India B ended day two of their Duleep Trophy round two match on 124/0 at the Rural Development Trust Stadium ‘B’ on Friday.

In the morning, resuming from 357/5, after Ishan Kishan made a fine 111, while Baba Indrajith chipped in with a solid 78, India C eventually made 525 in their first innings, with left-arm spinner Manav Suthar scoring 82 runs, laced with 11 fours and three sixes.

India C skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad brought up his fifty but was castled by pacer Mukesh Kumar, who picked up his fourth wicket. Suthar, who hit his fourth first-class half-century, and Mayank Markande (17 runs) got India C to go past the 400-run mark before the latter was bowled by pace-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy. Suthar then joined forces with Anshul Kamboj (38 off 27 balls) to stitch a rapid 55-run stand.

Kamboj smashed five boundaries and two maximums in his important cameo, before being castled by leg-spinner Rahul Chahar. Vyshak Vijaykumar (12) and Sandeep Warrier (11 not out) hanged around to stitch partnerships of 28 and 36 respectively with Suthar. But Chahar came back to dismiss Vyshak and had Suthar castled to end India C’s innings in 124.1 overs.

In reply, India B were positive with the bat as Easwaran and Jagadeesan were solid in making runs and getting boundaries. While Easwaran, the India B skipper, hit four boundaries and a six in his unbeaten 51 off 91 balls, Jagadeesan hit eight boundaries to finish the day on 67 not out off 126 balls in a productive day for India B.

Brief Scores: India C 525/10 (Ishan Kishan 111, Manav Suthar 82; Rahul Chahar 4-73, Mukesh Kumar 4-126) lead India B 124/0 (N Jagadeesan 67*, Abhimanyu Easwaran 51* by 401 runs

