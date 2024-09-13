Ranbir, Alia, Vicky-starrer 'Love and War' to hit screens on March 20, 2026

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) The makers of the Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal-starrer epic saga 'Love and War' on Friday announced that the movie has locked its release date as March 20, 2026.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali (SLB), the film's release date falls during the biggest holiday stretch, coinciding with major festivals like Ramzan, Ram Navmi, and Gudi Padwa following one after the other.

This is indeed the best time to release the biggest film, allowing the audience to enjoy it throughout the holiday season.

As anticipation for more detail builds with this announcement, it would be exciting to see the biggest collaboration of Bhansali and talented actors Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky on the big screen.

Bhansali's filmmaking is renowned for its opulence, grandeur, and emotional depth. His movies are characterised by their rich visual aesthetics, narratives often revolve around grand historical or mythological themes, featuring larger-than-life characters.

He employs a range of cinematic techniques, including grandiose camera movements, and every aspect of his films, from the set design to the costumes, is meticulously crafted to create a cohesive and immersive world.

SLB last directed Alia Bhatt-starrer biographical crime drama 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

He also created and directed period drama series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', which revolved around the lives of tawaifs in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement against the British Raj. It stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta and Taha Shah Badussha.

Meanwhile, this is the second time Alia is collaborating with her husband Ranbir, after the 2022 action adventure film 'Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva'.

She last featured in the romantic comedy film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', directed by Karan Johar, co-starring Ranveer Singh. She has 'Jigra', and 'Alpha' in the kitty.

