'Don't think Lokayukta can ensure fair probe, will seek CBI inquiry': MUDA case petitioner

Mysuru, Sep 26 (IANS) RTI activist Snehamayi Krisha, one of the petitioners in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, said on Thursday that he does not think Lokayukta can ensure a transparent probe and hence will seek a CBI inquiry.

Addressing media persons in Mysuru, Snehamayi Krishna said that the Lokayukta institution comes under the state government, therefore, he was not confident of a transparent and unbiased investigation into the case.

"Once the FIR is filed, I will approach the High Court seeking a CBI probe. After getting the orders for the Lokayukta investigation on Wednesday, I came to the Lokayukta SP office in Mysuru to hand over the judgement. However, there was no response," he alleged.

Krishna said after waiting from morning till 3 p.m., he submitted a complaint to Devraja Police station that the Lokayukta SP Udesh was missing.

"However, after the police refused to receive the complaint, I have decided to approach the ACP," Krishna said.

"The Lokayukta officers did not have the courtesy to look into the matter and get information from me regarding the case," he charged.

"CM Siddaramaiah has developed a love for money and property. Let him resign and face the investigation. No one is trying to cast aspersion on him anymore, he is causing damage to himself," he claimed.

Meanwhile, sources confirmed that a meeting of officers was being held at the Karnataka Lokayukta Headquarters in Bengaluru in connection with the lodging of an FIR and taking up legal procedures against CM Siddaramaiah.

Lokayukta IGP A. Subramanyeswara Rao, ADGP Manish Kharbikar, Mysuru Lokayukta SP Udesh and other senior officers are discussing the future course of action, the sources said.

On Wednesday, a special court in Karnataka directed Lokayukta to conduct an investigation against CM Siddaramaiah over alleged irregularities in the MUDA.

The court asked the Lokayukta to submit a report in three months and directed the competent authorities to file an FIR.

