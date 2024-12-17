Devendra Yadav, Hasan quit core committee of Jan Suraaj Party

Patna, Dec 17 (IANS) The Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor, appears to be facing significant internal challenges as prominent leaders resigned from its core committee on Tuesday.

This development comes even before the announcement of the Bihar Assembly elections, raising concerns about the party's stability.

Former Union Minister Devendra Prasad Yadav and former MP, M Hasan have stepped down from the party's 125-member state core committee.

Both leaders cited "unavoidable reasons" for their resignations but refrained from providing detailed explanations.

In his resignation letter Devendra Prasad Yadav stated, "I voluntarily resign from your 125-member state core committee due to unavoidable reasons."

Similarly, Hasan, in his letter, acknowledged the formation of the 125-member core committee but mentioned, "Due to unavoidable reasons, I will not be a part of the core committee, and our resignation should be accepted."

Despite resigning from the committee, Hasan clarified that he has no immediate plans to leave the party.

These resignations highlight growing discontent within the party's ranks and present a challenge for Prashant Kishor as he attempts to consolidate the Jan Suraaj Party's position ahead of the elections.

When they joined the Jan Suraaj Party, Prashant Kishor was aiming to obtain the support of Muslim and Yadav voters through Hasan and Devendra Prasad Yadav and their resignation from the core committee is definitely a setback for the party.

The Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor, faced a significant setback in the recently-concluded Bihar Assembly bye-election, losing all four contested seats.

The party suffered heavy defeats in Ramgarh, Tarari, and Belaganj constituencies, highlighting its struggle to gain traction in these regions.

However, there was a glimmer of hope in Imamganj, where the party's candidate Jitendra Paswan managed to secure a respectable number of votes.

On a more positive note, the party's candidate performed better in the Tirhut Legislative Council bye-election, finishing in second place.

This result may signal some emerging support for Prashant Kishor’s efforts in certain areas, even as the party faces broader challenges in establishing itself as a significant political force in Bihar.

