Contemporary warfare is continuum of 5Cs: Army Chief

New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) said on Thursday that modern conflicts are increasingly focused on achieving political objectives through non-military means, with military strategies incorporating new technological advancements.

He described contemporary warfare as a continuum of 5Cs - Competition, Crisis, Confrontation, Conflict, and Combat, blending statecraft and diplomacy with kinetic and non-kinetic actions.

The COAS was addressing the participants of the 26th Doctrine and Strategy Seminar (DSS) in Mhow on Thursday. The two-day seminar, on the theme, ‘Need for Adaptive Doctrines/ Operational Philosophy for Indian Army in View of Recent Conflicts and Technology Infusion in Warfare’, was conducted at the Army War College.

Drawing lessons from the Russia-Ukraine war, the COAS identified key takeaways: the importance of Combined Arms Operations, leveraging asymmetric tactics, and enhancing Civil-Military Integration. These lessons underscore the need for military leaders to operate seamlessly within the broader DIME T framework. The COAS also pointed to the ongoing Decade of Transformation (2023-2032) as a step toward achieving this integrated approach.

The Army Chief commended the in-depth analysis of strategic and operational issues, emphasising the critical need for transformation and adaptation in response to the evolving nature of warfare.

The COAS highlighted the defining characteristics of 5th-generation warfare, including non-kinetic military actions such as disinformation, cyber-attacks, and the use of artificial intelligence and autonomous systems. He stressed that while newer forms of warfare are emerging, older generations remain relevant, with both non-contact and non-kinetic methods being integrated into military strategies.

Addressing national security challenges, the COAS discussed the complexities of Grey Zone operations, the two-front challenge, and the need for convergence of land operations, and maritime and air strategies to protect India's interests in the Indo-Pacific region. With adversaries increasingly employing hybrid strategies, the Indian Army must adapt doctrines to counter multi-dimensional threats from both state and non-state actors.

The COAS emphasised that military doctrines must be flexible, enabling unity of effort while fostering individual judgment. Technology, including artificial intelligence, precision warfare, and cyber capabilities, must be integrated to support multi-domain operations. He stressed the need for military leaders to adapt quickly to technological challenges at the front lines and to foster institutional agility in developing and deploying new technologies.

On the role of leadership, the COAS highlighted its paramount importance in military adaptation. Strong and adaptive leadership is essential to overcome challenges in doctrine and technology. The COAS also advocated for a reduction in excessive doctrinal rigidity, urging greater agility, decentralisation, and rapid decision-making, particularly at the tactical level.

In conclusion, the COAS called for the development of adaptive doctrines that incorporate dynamic threat assessments, technology integration, realistic training, and wargaming. These doctrines should promote jointness, interoperability with allied nations, and seamless civilian-military synergy, leveraging innovations from the private sector for military applications.

