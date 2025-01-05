As cold wave intensifies, Kashmir awaits major snowfall

Srinagar, Jan 5 (IANS) Minimum temperature remained notches below the freezing point in Kashmir on Sunday as the Meteorological (MeT) office forecasted widespread snowfall and rain in J&K.

The MeT office statement said, "Between January 5 and 6, generally cloudy with light to moderate rain (plains of Jammu)/snow at most places of J&K with peak activity during 5th (late Night)/6th morning; improvement from 6th afternoon. From January 7 to 10, generally cloudy with dry weather. On January 11 to 12, generally cloudy with light snow at isolated to scattered places. On January 13 to 15: generally dry."

The department issued an advisory, which said that there was a possibility of heavy snow over the middle and higher reaches of Kashmir; Chenab Valley during the January 5th late night/6th morning.

“Temporary disruption of Surface and Air transportation particularly on 5th January. Tourists/travellers/Transporters are advised to plan accordingly; follow Admin/Traffic advisory,” the advisory mentioned.

Srinagar had minus 2.5 degrees Celsius, Gulmarg minus 4 degrees and Pahalgam minus 3.2 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 9.7 degrees, Katra town 9, Batote 6.3, Banihal 3 and Bhaderwah 3.3 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Due to fog which caused very Low visibility, all flights to Srinagar airport were delayed. No flight landed till noon.

The 40-day-long period of extreme winter cold, locally called the ‘Chillai Kalan’, started on December 21 and will end on January 30.

Most water bodies, including lakes, streams, springs and ponds, have frozen partially in the Valley.

Doctors have advised people to avoid long exposure to colds that can result in hypothermia. Myocardial infarction caused by hypothermia can result in heart attack or heart failure. People of high-risk age groups, especially children and elders, have been asked to remain cautious about exposure to extreme cold temperatures.

Locals traditionally wear the loose tweed overgarment called the ‘Pheran’ underneath which they hold an earthen firepot filled with charcoal. The firepot is woven in a basket of willow wicker and is called the ‘Kangri’. This is the best bet for Kashmiris to ward off the winter cold.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.