CM Yogi visits Ram Mandir on 1st anniversary of ‘Pran Pratistha’, seeks blessings

New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday paid a visit to the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya and sought blessings of the Ram Lalla.

CM Yogi’s visit to the Ram Mandir assumes significance as it comes on a day when the nation is celebrating the first anniversary of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratistha (consecration ceremony).

Yogi Adityanath also shared his elation on being in the holy town, on the special occasion.

“Blessed to be in Avadh which is famous for Ram on the occasion of first anniversary of the Pran-Pratishtha of Lord Shri Ramlala Sarkar in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Hail Lord Ram!” he posted on X.

The one-year anniversary celebrations will continue till January 13, featuring various rituals, prayers and cultural events and will see participation of hundreds of devotees and saints in paying obeisance to Lord Ram.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm wishes to the nation, on the first anniversary of Pran Pratishtha ceremony and remarked that the “Ram Mandir is a great heritage of India’s culture and spirituality, built through centuries of penance and struggle.”

The grand Ram Temple was inaugurated on January 22, 2024 in a grand ceremony and was attended by many esteemed guests and saints besides a large gathering of devotees.

The first anniversary celebrations would have fallen on January 22 but the reason behind its celebration on January 11 was ‘adjustment’ in dates because of the Hindu calender.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust clarified that the Hindu festivals and rituals are traditionally observed based on the Hindu calendar.

“As the Pran Pratishtha ceremony was performed on Paush Shukla Paksha Dwadashi, also known as Kurma Dwadashi. In 2025, this date is falling on January 11, hence it was decided to celebrate the anniversary on this day,” it explained.

The Ram temple in Ayodhya was set to be completed by June 2025. However, some reports suggest the same is expected to be completed now by September 2025 due to 'unforeseen delays' in construction.

