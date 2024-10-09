Chandrababu congratulates PM Modi on BJP's victory in Haryana

Amaravati, Oct 9 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on BJP’s victory in the Haryana Assembly elections.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president posted on ‘X’ that he spoke to Prime Minister Modi and congratulated him on the historic victory in the Haryana Assembly Elections for the third time in a row.

“The results reflect people's unshakeable trust in the vision of the Hon'ble Prime Minister, under whose leadership, the nation continues to prosper, making strides towards emerging as a global superpower. His tireless dedication to uplifting every section of the society, driving economic growth, and achieving the vision of a Viksit Bharat continues to inspire every citizen,” wrote Chandrababu Naidu.

Meanwhile, talking to media persons, Naidu said that BJP’s hat-trick win in Haryana is better for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Naidu, who is heading the NDA government in the state, observed that the people of Haryana again reposed faith in PM Modi and voted for stability and development.

The TDP chief also said that BJP emerged as a strong party in Jammu and Kashmir. He pointed out that BJP’s vote share has significantly increased.

Asserting that people support governments that perform well, the Chief Minister exuded confidence that NDA will get good results in ensuing Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

The TDP chief also backed the idea of simultaneous elections and said the entire country should support this. He believes that stability will speed up development in the country.

He observed that the conduct of elections in one state or the other every year creates hurdles for development. “It will be good to hold simultaneous elections to Parliament and state assemblies. If all the elections are held simultaneously, the government can focus on administration,” the Chief Minister said.

Naidu made it clear that he would never allow the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.