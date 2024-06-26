BJP, Northeast CMs lambast imposition of Emergency 50 years ago

Guwahati/Agartala, June 25 (IANS) On 50 years of imposing Emergency across India by the then Congress government led by Indira Gandhi, the BJP on Tuesday took out protest rallies in different northeastern states.

Turning the imposition of Emergency a 'dark chapter' in Indian democracy, BJP leaders criticised the 'misuse of power' and 'blatant display of dictatorship' during that period.

In Guwahati, Assam BJP President Bhabesh Kalita said that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi curtailed the democratic rights of the people by imposing Emergency.

A discussion against the imposition of Emergency was also held at the state BJP headquarters in Guwahati.

In Agartala, a big rally was taken out with placards and banners against the imposition of Emergency.

Chief Ministers of different northeastern states also criticised the imposition of Emergency on June 25, 1975.

Assam Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a post on X: “On this day in 1975, our democracy witnessed its darkest hour. We salute all those greats who fiercely and fearlessly resisted the dark days of Emergency despite the excesses committed. Our democratic ethos successfully prevailed over an authoritarian mindset.”

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said in a post on X: “It’s 50 years of Emergency but nothing has changed in the Congress. They still misuse the Constitution. They still appreciate slavery more than empowering values. No one has the right to speak against them. And the biggest dilemma is that they talk of protecting the Constitution when they reflected the biggest disrespect to it during the Emergency."

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said, “The two-year-long Emergency, which started on June 25, 1975, and lasted till March 21, 1977, is considered the darkest period in the history of Independent and democratic India.”

“The Emergency was an attempt by the Congress regime to dissent the voice of the people and consolidate power. The Congress' actions during the Emergency left a lasting scar. It reflected their disrespect for democratic principles and the rights of the Indian people,” Singh added.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said: “Today marks 50 years since a dark chapter was written in India's democracy. The Emergency was a blot, a sordid tale when the country was turned into a prison, freedom was attacked, the press was shackled and the sacred Constitution was disregarded.”

