Bhojpuri web series ‘Chhalaang’ to be released on OTT

Patna, July 29 (IANS) Much-awaited Bhojpuri web series “Chhalaang” will soon be released on the OTT platform Chaupal.

The web series is produced and directed by Lalbabu Pandit, a noted filmmaker in the Bhojpuri film industry while the story was written by Rakesh Tripathi.

“This project is very special for me. The story of this web series is unique and interesting. I hope it lives up to the expectations of cinema lovers and brings a thrilling experience to all viewers. All the actors have worked superbly in it,” Lal Babu Pandit told IANS.

Amit Shukla, Vinod Mishra, Ayaz Khan, Mahi Khan, Dev Singh, Sanjay Verma, Sonu Pandey, Ram Sujan Singh, Thama Verma, Surya Diwedi and Uttam Mishra are in the lead roles in the web series.

“We have worked hard on every aspect of this web series whether it is direction or cinematography. Sahil J Ansari has made the web series visually compelling which people must like,” Pandit said.

“I am also thankful to Chaupal which allowed us to release our web series on it. Chaupal is the first OTT for the Bhojpuri web series and films. Chaupal’s initiative to bring Bhojpuri content to the forefront is commendable,” Pandit said.

