Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh kickstarts her birthday celebration in the clouds

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh, who will be celebrating her 33rd birthday on August 30, on Thursday shared a peek into her pre-birthday celebrations in the 'clouds'.

An ardent social media user, Akshara, who has 6.6 million followers on Instagram, shared a string of photos, in which we can see her having a pre-birthday bash on a flight.

The diva is wearing a black sweatshirt, and blue flared denim jeans. She has kept her hair open, and accessorized the look with reading glasses, and shoes.

She can be seen cutting a chocolate and pineapple pastry onboard. Akshara shared a happy selfie with the crew of the airline, posted a snap of the greeting card given by the airlines, and some solo photos.

It is captioned as: "Pre birthday celebration in the clouds couldn't be better than this thankyou @airindia for the beautiful surprise I'm feeling fabulous #mademyday #love #happiness #flyhigh #aksharasingh #happybirthday #birthdaycelebration".

On the work front, Akshara made her acting debut in 2010 with the action drama 'Satyamev Jayate', opposite Ravi Kishan.

Considered as one of the highest paid Bhojpuri actresses, she is known for her roles in films like action drama 'Tabadala', political drama 'Sarkar Raj' and action romance 'Satya'.

She has also appeared in 2011 family drama 'Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye', 2016 romantic drama 'A Balma Bihar Wala' opposite Khesari Lal Yadav, and in 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' opposite Pawan Singh.

Akshara has been a part of Hindi television shows 'Kaala Teeka' and 'Service Wali Bahu' on Zee TV. She appeared in the historical drama 'Porus', which was based on the Battle of the Hydaspes. Akshara played the role of Maharani Kadika in the show.

She was also a part of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT', which was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. The season was won by actress Divya Agarwal.

Meanwhile, she was last seen in a Punjabi music video titled 'Defender', alongside singer Mankirt Aulakh. The song is sung by Mankirt, Renuka Panwar, and Shevv.

