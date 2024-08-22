10 killed in flash floods in Afghanistan

Kabul, Aug 22 (IANS) Ten people have been killed due to flash floods across Afghanistan recently, an official from the country's national disaster authority said.

According to Mullah Janan Saeq, spokesman for the authority, in recent days, 10 people have lost their lives and eight others sustained injuries as flash floods swept through parts of the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

The natural disaster incidents have also ruined 100 residential houses utterly or partially and caused severe damage to farmlands, said Saeq on Wednesday night, adding that the acting head of the authority has commanded all the provincial officials to take immediate action for the flood-affected people.

Rain-induced accidents have killed about 400 people, injured hundreds of others, as well as inflicted huge property damage in various parts of the war-ravaged country since May.

At least one person had been confirmed dead and seven others sustained injuries as a flash flood swept through parts of eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, provincial Director for Information and Culture Qurishi Badlon said on Wednesday.

Heavy rains triggered a flash flood in the provincial capital Jalalabad City and the neighbouring Surkh Rod district on Tuesday night, according to the official, the preliminary information confirmed the death of an 18-year-old man.

A similar incident also inflicted huge property damage in Panjshir province on Tuesday as several houses, water canals and roads were washed away or badly damaged by the flash floods, a provincial government official said.

