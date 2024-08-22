Centre aligns projects for civil enclaves at Bagdogra, Bihta airports with National Master Plan

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) The Network Planning Group (NPG) has evaluated two projects of the Ministry of Civil Aviation for the construction of new civil enclaves at Bagdogra Airport in West Bengal’s Siliguri and Bihta Airport in Bihar’s Patna for their alignment under the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan initiative, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said on Thursday.

The two projects, to come up at a total cost of Rs 2,962 crore, were approved at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs last week.

The brownfield project at Bagdogra Airport, in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal involves the development of a new civil enclave with an investment of Rs1,549 crore. The expansion includes constructing a new terminal building with a capacity to handle 10 million passengers annually and an apron for 10 aircraft. Located strategically in the "chicken neck" area, Bagdogra Airport serves as a critical gateway to the northeastern region of the country, and this expansion is essential for meeting the region’s growing connectivity needs.

Similarly, the brownfield project in Bihar involves the development of a new civil enclave at Bihta Airfield, 28 km from Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna for Rs1,413 crore. This project addresses capacity constraints at Patna Airport and includes a new terminal building capable of handling 5 million passengers annually. The project also involves a 10-bay apron for A-321 aircraft, with the aim of accommodating growing passenger traffic and improving connectivity in the region.

The NPG also took up for discussion the project of the development of a Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) in Maharashtra’s Nashik to be built across an area of 109.97 acres. This greenfield project is designed to integrate road and rail transport, improving logistics efficiency, reducing costs, and supporting regional industries by providing facilities such as cargo consolidation, storage, and customs clearance. The project is anticipated to handle 3.11 million metric tons of cargo annually from 2029 onwards.

Besides, the NPG meeting evaluated the proposal for a strategic road upgrade in Assam to a 4-lane NH-17, covering a 44.56 km stretch between Chirakuta (Bilasipara) and Tulungia was also evaluated at the NPG meeting. This project will enhance regional connectivity, linking Assam to West Bengal, Meghalaya, and important infrastructure such as the Multi-Modal Logistics Park at Jogighopa and Rupsi and Guwahati Airports. It is expected to significantly boost economic activities, reduce travel time, and alleviate congestion in the region.

NPG evaluated the projects from the perspective of the principles of PM GatiShakti: integrated development of multimodal infrastructure, last-mile connectivity to economic and social nodes, intermodal connectivity, and synchronised implementation of projects. The projects are expected to play pivotal roles in nation-building, integrating various modes of transport, and providing substantial socio-economic benefits and ease of living, thereby contributing to the overall development of the regions, the official statement added.

