Aus Open: Swiatek sails into Rd-3, sets up Raducanu clash

Melbourne, Jan 16 (IANS) Iga Swiatek eased into the third round at the Australian Open after defeating Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova 6-0, 6-2 on Thursday.

In relatively mild and breezy conditions, Swiatek struck 16 winners to 14 unforced errors and did not face a break point. She dominated off the ground, winning 20 of the 26 rallies that lasted five shots or more.

"I felt really solid today. It was a really efficient game. I’m happy that I kept my focus because sometimes you think in a way it seems a little bit easy and it might cause problems later on because your focus might be gone, but I’m happy that I kept it and I was solid," Swiatek said.

Swiatek has now won her last 40 matches in the first two rounds at a Grand Slam. Her opening set over Sramkova is her 24th 6-0 set at a Grand Slam since the start of 2020. Aryna Sabalenka is the next best over that span with nine, according to WTA stats.

Swiatek will take on 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the third round. Raducanu came through a tough second-round draw against Amanda Anisimova, coming from a break down in both sets to seal a 6-3, 7-5 win and make the third round at Melbourne Park for the first time.

Swiatek is undefeated against No. 61 Raducanu, winning all three previous meetings without the loss of a set. Their last clash came on the clay at Stuttgart last year. Swiatek won 7-6(2), 6-3 in the quarterfinals.

Swiatek has not lost a set en route to the third round, and her progress has a significant impact on her quest to retake the WTA Rankings No. 1 from Aryna Sabalenka after Melbourne.

Three players have a chance to leave Melbourne Park with the top spot: Aryna Sabalenka, Swiatek, and No. 3 Coco Gauff. By making the third round, Swiatek has ended Gauff's chances at No. 1 and changed the calculation for Sabalenka, who now must make the semifinal for a chance to hold on to the top spot.

