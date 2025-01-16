Parineeti Chopra explains why “the fatigue is real” for her

Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) After shooting at night for days, actress Parineeti Chopra has now switched to shooting during the day time and said that the fatigue is real.

Parineeti took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a selfie of herself dressed in a white T-shirt paired with checkered pajamas. The actress is just gazing into the camera lens.

Expressing herself, she wrote: “Switching from night shoots to day shifts. The fatigue is real.”

On January 14, the actress, who is busy filming her forthcoming project with Netflix,

posted a fresh set of insights into her schedule.

She shared a BTS still from the set with the caption "The night shoot hustle continues".

The cousin of Indian star Priyanka Chopra Jonas further dropped images of an autorickshaw, along with the night sky. Parineeti’s stories also included a still from her vanity saying, "Van Ke Andar Se Hi".

Meanwhile, her last post was with a hot water bag as she wrote, "Never without my" in the caption.

Prior to this, Parineeti Chopra shared a photograph from the shoot at the Bandra Worli Sea Link in the post captioned, "Second schedule starts. Cute location today".

According to sources, the actress is shooting for the second schedule of the untitled drama at the moment. Any further details regarding the project's cast and crew have been kept away from the limelight for now.

Parineeti will also be a part of Anurag Singh's much-anticipated thriller “Sanki". The actress will be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan. The film will share the tale of a police officer who goes into retirement after an accident during a case investigation. After years have passed, he is forced to relive the trauma as he narrates the story to his friend's son.

She also has Karan Sharma's "Shiddat 2" in her kitty. Sunny Kaushal, Amyra Dastur, Mohit Raina, Diana Penty, Arjun Singh, and Radhikka Madan will also be seen playing key roles in the movie.

