Assam is positioning itself as global hub of Semiconductor: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Jan 27 (IANS) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday asserted that Assam is poised to come up as a semiconductor hub and an electronic city will be established in Jagiroad in the Morigaon district.

Taking to X, Sarma wrote, “Assam is positioning itself as a global hub of semiconductors and an electronic city is being developed in Jagiroad to give momentum to this ambitious plan.”

He also mentioned about his recent meeting with top players of semiconductor industry in Japan.

“To take our Semiconductor vision forward, we met top representatives of semiconductor firms- Micron Memory, Ueno Seiki, Tanaka, Tokyo Electron, Renesas Electronics and Enomoto Co in Japan,” he said.

He added that these six firms are global leaders in semiconductor industry and the delegation had meaningful engagements with them during my visit to Japan.

“We look forward to partnering with them during the upcoming #AdvantageAssam2 Summit in February,” he added.

A big investor summit—Advantage Assam is set to be hosted in Guwahati in February. Sarma earlier said that this summit is set to bring more investments in the state.

He mentioned that more government jobs and entrepreneurship support will be provided to the people of the state.

He said that the event, which is set for February 25 and 26, would highlight the traditional Jhumur dance of the tea tribe clans.

“This summit is a platform to showcase Assam's rich traditions to a global audience in addition to attracting investors,” he said.

A spectacular Jhumur dance performance with more than 7,500 dancers and artists will be part of the event. It will be an extraordinary show, the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister said that perfect execution will be ensured by master training workshops, constituency-level sessions, district-level performances, and final rehearsals in Guwahati.

He said that the goal of ‘Advantage Assam’, the second iteration of the international investor summit since its 2018 launch, is to increase infrastructure development and investment in the state.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.