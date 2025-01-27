Former IPS officer Prakash Mishra appointed advisor to CM Mohan Majhi

Bhubaneswar, Jan 27 (IANS) The Odisha government has appointed former State Director General of Police Prakash Mishra as an advisor to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, officials said.

As per the notification issued by the Odisha General Administration and Public Grievances Department, Mishra has been accorded Cabinet Minister rank.

"Prakash Mishra, IPS (retired) is appointed as Advisor to the Chief Minister in the rank of Cabinet Minister," reads the notification.

Following the appointment, Mishra expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for giving him a huge responsibility.

"I hope that I will be able to perform the duty bestowed upon me properly and successfully address the concerns of the people of Odisha," he said.

He also added that his primary focus would be on the effective functioning of the new BJP-led government, addressing the concerns of the citizens.

The 1977 Odisha cadre IPS officer has earlier served as the Director General (DG) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

He was the DG of Odisha Police from 2012 to 2014.

Mishra was later removed as the Odisha Police Chief in July 2014 and a vigilance case was also slapped against him in September 2014.

However, the Orissa High Court quashed the charges against Mishra in June 2015.

He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the general elections in 2019.

Mishra contested from Cuttack Lok Sabha constituency but lost to BJD candidate Bhartruhari Mahtab.

Mishra is known as a strong critique of former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik.

In another significant appointment, the Governor of Odisha Hari Babu Kambhampati also appointed retired 1999-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Madhusudan Padhi as the State Election Commissioner on Monday.

The Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department issued a notification in this regard on Monday.

"In pursuance of clause (1) of Article 243-K of the Constitution, the Governor of Odisha is pleased to appoint Madhusudan Padhi, IAS (Retd.) as State Election Commissioner, Odisha," the notification said.

