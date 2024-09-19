Armenia to seize opportunity to join EU: PM Pashinyan

Yerevan, Sep 19 (IANS) Armenia will not miss the chance to join the EU, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Global Armenian Summit.

"This is not a unilateral or even bilateral action," Pashinyan said.

"We must be careful in addressing this issue to avoid disappointing our people," he added.

Pashinyan depicted democracy as a cornerstone of Armenia's strategy to deepen ties with the EU, the United States, and other Western allies. Yet, he said that Armenia should not frame its democratic values in opposition to its regional diplomacy, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Our actions toward the EU must be transparent, as should the intentions of our European partners," Pashinyan said.

"If a tangible opportunity to join the EU arises and we can manage the associated risks, we will definitely seize it," he added

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.