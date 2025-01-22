‘Are you improving under Knight and Jon Lewis?’ asks Hussain after England lose Women’s Ashes

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) Following England losing the Women’s Ashes, former men’s captain Nasser Hussain has raised the question if the side has been making any improvement under skipper Heather Knight and head coach Jon Lewis.

Hussain’s stern words come after Australia retained the Women's Ashes with a win in the first T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground and take an unassailable 8-0 lead in the multi-format series. Though there are four more games left, it looks unlikely that England will make a fightback to at least draw the series.

"The reaction and what has happened reminds me very much of when we were playing out there. I don't think we were whitewashed - and this England women's side haven't been whitewashed, but they've lost their first four games."

"The Ashes have gone; I lost them in 12 days, Heather Knight in nine days - albeit different formats. It must be hugely disappointing. Australia have shown their class. To put it in context, just how good Australia are as a cricketing nation, they haven't lost an ODI series at home for 38 years!

"They're one of the greatest sides there has ever been. But, instead of looking at the opposition, have a look at your own side. Are you improving under Knight and Jon Lewis? That's the question that needs to be asked," said Hussain on Sky Sports’ Cricket Podcast.

England last won the women’s Ashes 11 years ago, and last won a trophy under Heather’s captaincy when they clinched the 2017 ODI World Cup on home soil. Lewis, who took over as head coach in 2022, is yet to coach England to a big trophy.

After England suffered an early exit at last year's T20 World Cup, former left-arm spinner Alex Hartley claimed that some players were "letting their team down" with their fitness levels. More recently, she claimed that spinner Sophie Ecclestone refused to speak to her for a TV interview. Hussain, though, chose to sympathise with Alex’s viewpoint.

"I thought what Alex Hartley said was pretty fair. It's part of her job to call it as she sees it. And it's part of you to react; I've been there, with three fingers held up to (Ian) Botham, (Bob) Willis and (Jonathan) Agnew. It's also part of your responsibility to do the media."

"But I've known the odd player in the men's game actually who will ask the question, 'who is doing the interview?' She questioned the fitness and the fielding in particular. And obviously certain members of the team have reacted poorly to that. It's been a disappointing couple of weeks," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.