YS Jagan Mohan Reddy bats for a rethink on EVMs

The debate and discussion around Electronic Voting Machines are only intensifying these days. Political leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav have, in recent days, voiced their concerns amid apprehensions that EVMs are hackable.

On Tuesday, YSRC Party leader Jagan Mohan Reddy took to social media to voice his opinion on EVMs. He pointed out that electoral practices in advanced democracies have been supported not by EVMs but by paper ballots. He said that India, too, must move towards abandoning EVMs with the purpose of "upholding the true spirit of our democracy".

The former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh urged to ensure not only justice is delivered but also that the public has faith in the process. The same goes for democracy.

Jagan's anti-EVM commentary is significant. His opinion will be taken note of by political leaders across the country.