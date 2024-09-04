Pawan Kalyan donates Rs. 6 crore for flood relief efforts in Telugu states

Amaravati: As people in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are struggling with flood situations, several Tollywood celebrities including Jr. NTR, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi have come forward to monetarily support the relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Now, actor-turned-politician and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Pawan Kalyan has generously contributed a total of Rs. 5 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). Addressing the media persons, Pawan Kalyan said he is donating Rs. 6 crore towards flood relief operation.

Out of the Rs. 6 crore donation, the CMRFs of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will receive Rs. 1 crore each while the remaining Rs. 4 crore will be spent on relief and rehabilitation of flood-affected people in gram panchayats.

Asserting that nearly 400 villages have been affected due to flood-like situation in several parts of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan pledged Rs. 1 lakh to each of these villages. He also added that he’d personally make sure that the donation is delivered to the authorities in each of these 400 villages.