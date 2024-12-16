Coalition government vindictive: Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

Tirupati, Dec 16: YSRCP strongly condemned the undemocratic and vindictive actions of the coalition government. Addressing media here on Monday, former MLA, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, said in a clear act of political vendetta, the government attempted to demolish the River View resort at Sri Kalahasthi under false pretexts, despite valid permissions being in place.

Former MLA and senior YSRCP leader Madhusudhan Reddy intervened to prevent this unjust action. However, the government filed fabricated cases against him, falsely accusing him of obstructing officials.

The incident is part of a larger agenda to suppress YSRCP leaders who actively oppose the government’s unfair practices. Madhusudhan Reddy, a vocal critic of the government’s atrocities, has been unfairly targeted. Lawyers presented clear evidence of the restaurant’s permissions, exposing the government’s baseless claims.

We stand firmly with former MLA Madhusudhan Reddy and all those resisting these undemocratic acts. The party will continue to fight for justice and uphold the democratic rights of the people of State