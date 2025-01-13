Amorim hails Manchester United’s progress after dramatic FA Cup triumph

London, Jan 13 (IANS) Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim believes his team is beginning to turn a corner after their nerve-wracking FA Cup third-round penalty shootout victory over Arsenal on Sunday. Following a challenging start to his tenure at Old Trafford, Amorim sees the win as evidence of steady progress and a brighter future for the Red Devils.

United fans have endured years of frustration and unfulfilled promises, with previous managers Erik ten Hag and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer failing to deliver sustained success despite glimpses of improvement. When Amorim took over, the challenge of revitalsing the squad seemed daunting, especially after his promising three-game unbeaten start was followed by a series of disappointing results.

A surprise victory against Manchester City provided a glimmer of hope, but inconsistency remained an issue. However, back-to-back performances—an impressive display against Liverpool and Sunday’s victory over Arsenal—suggest that Amorim’s philosophy is beginning to resonate with the players.

Reflecting on the win, Amorim highlighted his team’s progress since their 2-0 league defeat to Arsenal last month, a game where United struggled defensively, particularly against set pieces.

“I think we played, especially in the first half, better than in the first game,” Amorim told reporters. “We were better in set pieces today, more aggressive. We showed a different spirit, even with 10 men, we are improving on that aspect.”

The Portuguese manager praised the team’s resilience, particularly after they were reduced to 10 men during the match. Despite the numerical disadvantage, United showed determination and organization to take the game to penalties.

Two players who had faced recent criticism, goalkeeper Altay Bayindir and forward Joshua Zirkzee, emerged as the heroes of the night.

Bayindir, who was blamed for United’s League Cup exit against Tottenham Hotspur, delivered a standout performance, making crucial saves throughout the game and during the penalty shootout. His display silenced critics and reminded fans of his capabilities.

Meanwhile, Zirkzee, who was booed off the pitch during a loss to Newcastle United just weeks earlier, proved his worth by stepping up to take the decisive penalty, securing United’s place in the next round.

Amorim used their stories as examples of football’s unpredictability and the importance of perseverance.

“Your life as a footballer has cycles and moments, and sometimes in one week, your life can change,” Amorim said. “Altay – against Tottenham, everybody was pointing the finger at him, and today he was our hero.

Joshua, a few weeks ago, had a small problem with our fans, and today every time he’s going on the pitch, you feel the support from the fans. Then he has the last penalty, so life is like that, and you have to continue being humble, to work every day. Your time will come.”

The victory was not just about advancing in the FA Cup but also served as a lesson for the squad in resilience and unity. Amorim’s words highlighted the importance of bouncing back from adversity, both individually and collectively.

