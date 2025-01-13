Why Regi pallu thrown on children on Bhogi?

It's Boghi, the first of three days Sankranti. That day is an event that represents gratitude, a fresh start and all-round gaiety and family, friends get to spend some moments with their close ones, setting the flame and then doing different poojas.

Bhogi 2025: Significance of Regu Pallu

Bhogi marks the first day of a four-day Sankranti festival with great importance in India. It is a day considered at the start of harvest season along with thanksgiving, new starts, and joyous celebrations with family and friends.

Among the Bhogi traditions, throwing regu pallu (regu fruits) on children is also practiced. According to their beliefs, it will provide them with good health and prosperity. But what's the meaning of regu pallu and why it's being thrown at the children in Bhogi?

The fruit is said to be a sacred fruit and is ascribed to Lord Narayana. The story says that Lord Narayana used to sit in penance under the regu tree, and it was the main source of food during the period. The fruit is supposed to have medicinal qualities and is used for treating many diseases.

With regu pallu, they believe that evil spirits flee, and good luck settles on the lives of the children. This means the child will be immune and protected from diseases. Alongside throwing regu pallu on children, people also throw other things such as coins, sugarcane, and flowers. They believe that all these items will bring prosperity to these children.

The regu fruit is very nutritional and has health benefits. Regu fruit is good in calcium, essential for bone, and rich in antioxidants, helping protect the body against free radicals. Eating the regu fruit is believed to help manage the blood sugar levels and improve the heart. Its anti-inflammatory property is also attributed to reducing joint pain and inflammation.

The regu pallu throw on children is a big practice during Bhogi, and this is one tradition that's really steeped in history and culture. It's believed to bring good health, prosperity, and good luck to the children. It's just an awesome way of celebrating harvest season.

