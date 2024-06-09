4 Rajasthan MPs meet PM Modi ahead of swearing-in ceremony

Jaipur, June 9 (IANS) Four recently elected MPs from Rajasthan including Bikaner MP Arjunram Meghwal, Bhagirath Chaudhary from Ajmer, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat from Jodhpur and Bhupendra Yadav from Alwar attended the tea party hosted at PM Narendra Modi’ residence on Sunday.

It is believed that all four MPs will be given Cabinet berths in Modi 3.0. The swearing-in will take place on Sunday evening at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Bhupendra Yadav and Bhagirath Chaudhary belong to the OBC category while Arjunram Meghwal is the prominent Dalit face of Rajasthan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat comes from the Rajput community.

The BJP only managed to win 11 seats out of 25 in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. However, the percentage of the BJP MPs from Rajasthan is the highest.

The swearing-in ceremony will be shown live across Rajasthan in the BJP offices where party workers will be present.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.