Wayanad tragedy: Contributions flow into Kerala CM's Disaster Relief Fund

Thiruvananthapuram, July 31 (IANS) In the wake of the Wayanad landslide tragedy, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that contributions to the CM's Disaster Relief Fund are welcome and all those who can help should do so for a noble cause.

He said among those who have already contributed include Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani, Lulu Group Chairman M.K. Yusuf Ali, Dubai-based businessman Ravi Pillai, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Tamil actor Vikram, and the Dalai Lama Trust.

"All the Kerala ministers have agreed to contribute their one month's salary. I call upon all those who can, to contribute," Vijayan added.

Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani, in an X post, said: "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life in Wayanad. My heart goes out to the affected families. The Adani Group stands in solidarity with Kerala during this difficult time. We humbly extend our support with a contribution of Rs 5 crore to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund."

The death toll has now reached 205 while around 200 people are currently reported missing. Around 7,000 people have been evacuated safely in around 50 relief camps.

Meanwhile, hundreds of defence personnel and from several other agencies are engaged in rescue and relief operations in the four worst affected landslide areas of Wayanad district -- Churalpara, Velarimala, Mundakayil and Pothukalu.

The death toll is set to rise further as more bodies trapped under debris are being recovered.

