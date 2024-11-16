Waqf row: K'taka BJP forms fact-finding teams to probe transfer of land ownership to Waqf board

Bengaluru, Nov 16 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP has formed three fact-finding teams to gather information on the controversy surrounding the naming of properties of farmers and religious institutions as that of the Waqf board by authorities in land records across the state.

The team has been given the slogan of "Our land, Our Right".

The team members will visit assigned districts in the state and collect information on the naming of properties belonging to the Waqf board in land records.

The first team includes Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi, State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra, former Chief Minister and BJP MP Jagadish Shettar, former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, among others.

The team will visit the Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Gadag, Vijayapura, and Bagalkot districts.

The second team includes Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka, Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje, former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai, senior BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and others.

This team will visit Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada districts.

The third team comprises the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, former Chief Minister DV Sadananda Gowda, Union Minister of State V. Somanna, BJP MLC C.T. Ravi, and others.

The development is likely to trigger a debate in the state.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Police has filed an FIR against former Deputy Chief Minister K. Eshwarappa on Friday for issuing a statement against the Muslim community.

Former Deputy CM Eshwarappa, while holding a press conference in Shivamogga talking about the Waqf board row, had said that a rebel movement would be launched under the leadership of religious leaders in the state in connection with the Waqf row.

"Muslims will be chosen and will be attacked on streets. A day will come when Muslims will be killed," he said.

An FIR has been lodged against Eshwarappa in Jayanagar police station in Shivamogga for trying to create unrest in society.

The police have taken up a suo motu case.

Despite the Congress government clarifying that no land of farmers will be snatched from them and notices given by the Waqf board will be taken back, the Waqf row has become a critical issue in the state.

Amid the controversy surrounding the matter, Karnataka Police registered a complaint against farmers on Friday for tilling the land claimed by the Waqf board in Thimmasandra village of Chikkaballapura district of the state.

The Karnataka BJP has condemned the incident, claiming that farmers tilling land listed as Waqf property were lathi charged by the police.

State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra on Friday warned saying, "If officials continue to harass or trouble farmers attempting to cultivate their land, the Karnataka BJP will take to the streets in support of the farmers. The state government must immediately take action against the police officers responsible for the lathi charge on the farmers."

