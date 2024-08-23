UN Committee urges UK to curb racist hate speech, xenophobic rhetoric

Geneva, Aug 23 (IANS) United Nations (UN) Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) has urged the United Kingdom (UK) to implement comprehensive measures to curb racist hate speech and xenophobic rhetoric, including from political and public figures.

After a session reviewing the country's implementation of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, the UN committee released its findings on Friday, expressing its concern about the persistence of hate crimes, hate speech, and xenophobic incidents on various platforms and by politicians and public figures in the UK.

Referring to the violent acts committed in late July and early August in the country, CERD stated it was "particularly concerned" about the recurring racist acts and violence against ethnic and ethno-religious minorities, migrants, refugees and asylum-seekers by extremist far-right and white supremacist individuals and groups.

The committee emphasised the need for thorough investigations, and strict penalties for racist hate crimes, and effective remedies for the victims and their families, Xinhua news agency reported.

CERD also stressed the disproportionate impact of police stop-and-search practices, including strip searches, on ethnic minorities, with a particular emphasis on children. The committee further highlighted issues related to the excessive and deadly use of force by law enforcement, noting the lack of accountability and insufficient support for victims' families. It pointed out that these problems "disproportionately affect people of African descent and other ethnic minorities."

The committee called on the UK to establish an independent complaint mechanism to address allegations of racial profiling, stop-and-search procedures, strip searches, and the excessive use of force by law enforcement. It emphasized the importance of prosecuting and penalizing those responsible and underscored the necessity for victims and their families to have access to effective remedies.

CERD is the body of independent experts that monitors the implementation of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination by its state parties.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.