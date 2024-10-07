Deepika Padukone - Ranveer Singh's Daughter's Name: Baby Simmba

Ranveer Singh Reveals Daughter's Special Name, Says She Made Her Debut in Singham Again

Bollywood's power couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, welcomed their baby girl on September 8, 2024, and are already making headlines with their upcoming film, Singham Again. At the trailer launch, Ranveer excitedly shared that their daughter made her debut during the film's shoot.

"Deepika is busy with the baby, so she couldn't come. I'm on night duty, so I'm here," Ranveer joked, revealing that Deepika was pregnant during the shooting. "This is my baby's debut, baby Simmba."

The star-studded Singham Again trailer features Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Tiger Shroff. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the Ramayana-inspired cop film releases on November 1, 2024, clashing with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

A New Chapter for Ranveer and Deepika

Ranveer and Deepika, who have worked together in films like Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and 83, are embracing parenthood with open arms. Their heartfelt announcement on Instagram read, "Welcome Baby Girl 8.9.2024. Deepika and Ranveer."

As they balance work and family life, fans eagerly await Singham Again's release. Will the film live up to its predecessors' success? Only time will tell.



