Brunei receives new generation fast boat for offshore operations

Bandar Seri Begawan, Oct 7 (IANS) Brunei has received a new generation Fast Crew Boat (FCB) from Singapore for offshore operations, according to the Singapore-based shipbuilder Strategic Marine on Monday.

The new generation FCB, Amarco S1, has been delivered to Bruneian offshore operator Amarco Sdn Bhd, reports Xinhua news agency.

The vessel is powered by advanced engines and is equipped with an external firefighting system and an oil dispersant system, according to Strategic Marine.

The new FCB can achieve speeds of over 28.5 knots. Chan Eng Yew, chief executive officer of Strategic Marine, said: "We are delighted and honoured to be selected for this prestigious project with Amarco Sdn Bhd, which will serve the demanding Bruneian offshore oil and gas sector."

Brunei is a major oil and gas producer in Southeast Asia. Its gross domestic product grew 6 per cent in the second quarter of 2024, with the oil and gas sector growing 7.7 per cent.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.