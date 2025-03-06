Syria's interim FM pays landmark visit to chemical weapons watchdog

Damascus, March 6 (IANS) Syria's interim Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani on Thursday wrapped up a 24-hour diplomatic visit to the Netherlands, including a historic stop at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague.

"For the first time in history, Syria addressed the Executive Council of the OPCW through its foreign minister," al-Shibani wrote on social media platform X on Thursday.

Al-Shibani said that in his address to the global chemical weapons watchdog, he reaffirmed Syria's commitment to resolving its crisis concerning the remaining chemical weapons in the country.

"This participation reaffirms Syria's commitment to international security," read the post.

The minister added that during the diplomatic visit, he also held talks with Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp "to open a new page in Syrian-Dutch relations" and attended two separate meetings -- one with OPCW Director-General Fernando Arias in the presence of several foreign ambassadors, and the other with Arab ambassadors -- during which they "discussed (Syria's) transitional justice, means of supporting Syria's path in this field, and strengthening bilateral relations", Xinhua news agency reported.

Arias visited Damascus in February for talks with the leadership of Syria's interim government.

Interim Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani has emphasised an outward-looking foreign policy focused on Arab collaboration and reducing regional tensions since the appointment of Ahmed al-Sharaa as Syria's interim President.

Al-Sharaa led the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group since 2017 and played a key role in the offensive that led to the overthrow of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in December 2024 and the establishment of the Syrian transitional government. He has been the country's de facto leader since Assad's ouster.

Syria's Military Operations Administration announced on January 29 the appointment of al-Sharaa as President during the transitional period, granting him authority to establish an interim legislative council until a permanent constitution is ratified.

