Dussehra 2024: Must visit palace for this Navratri!

Mysore, a city in southern India, is synonymous with Dasara celebrations. This 10-day extravaganza is a spectacle to behold, showcasing the city's rich cultural heritage. At the heart of the festivities is the majestic Mysore Palace, the former residence of the Wodeyar royal family.

As you step inside the palace, you'll be awestruck by the grandeur of the Darbar Hall, featuring a golden throne. The palace's intricate architecture, beautiful gardens, and stunning artwork will leave you spellbound. Take advantage of the incredible collection of artefacts, handicrafts, and royal memorabilia.

The Dasara celebrations are a perfect blend of music, dance, and culture. Witness the majestic elephants adorned in their finest attire and enjoy the captivating performances by local artists.

Tips for Visiting Mysore Palace:

Arrive early (by 10 am) to avoid crowds.

Dress modestly, covering shoulders and knees.

Wear comfortable shoes or consider renting wheelchairs for elderly companions.

Hire a guide or audio guide to uncover the palace's fascinating history.

Take advantage of the spectacular light show at night.

Make the Most of Your Mysore Trip

Indulge in local cuisine and shop for signature Mysore silk sarees. Families, remember to visit the Railway Museum. With its rich history, vibrant culture, and breathtaking architecture, Mysore is a must-visit destination.

