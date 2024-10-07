NDA govt will fall within 150 days: TN Cong leader

Chennai, Oct 7 (IANS) Senior Tamil Nadu Congress leader and former Union Minister E.V.K.S. Elangovan on Monday said that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre will not last more than 150 days.

“Leave Exit Polls, it is a fact that Congress will form the next government in Haryana and J&K,” said Elangovan, who is also the MLA from the Erode Assembly constituency.

He added that Congress will win the Haryana with a huge margin, adding that the BJP will not have any MLAs in the J&K Assembly. “The BJP will not win a single seat in J&K,” claimed the senior Congress leader.

He said that the Central government is not paying any relief funds to Tamil Nadu during natural disasters even though crores of funds have been collected from the state in the form of GST.

Elangovan alleged that whenever Tamil Nadu demanded relief funds, the Union government was behaving as if the ‘money was being sent from their pockets’.

He also charged that the Union government does not have any “humanity” for Tamil Nadu and its people.

Congress is in an alliance with the DMK in Tamil Nadu and has 18 MLAs in the 234-member Legislative Assembly. However, the party has no member in the M.K. Stalin-led Cabinet.

Congress has also nine Lok Sabha members from Tamil Nadu.

