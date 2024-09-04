Trupti Mishra reflects on her 'guiding light' mom & dad: Owe so much to them

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Ahead of the Teachers' Day, actress Trupti Mishra has reflected upon the invaluable lessons from her mother, and the unwavering support of her father, and how it has shaped her journey.

Thanking her teachers, Trupti, who portrays the titular character in the show 'Shamshaan Champa' said: "Teachers' Day isn't just about one day, it's about recognising the continuous process of learning. For me, my biggest teacher has always been my mom."

"She’s been my guiding light, teaching me the importance of self-love and not giving too much of myself to others. These lessons have been invaluable, especially in an industry that demands so much of you. The value of being caring and a good person reflects in my character, Champa, as well," she shared.

She went on to say, "I'm also deeply grateful to my dad, who has been my mentor in this industry. Even without formal acting training, he helped me prepare for auditions and supported me every step of the way."

"His guidance, along with the support of my school teachers who helped me balance studies and shooting, has shaped who I am today. I owe so much to all of them, and on Teacher's Day, I feel incredibly blessed to have had such wonderful mentors," concluded Trupti.

In 'Shamshaan Champa', Trupti portrays the character of Champa, whose journey intertwines with the mystical elements of the show.

The show stars Monalisa as Mohini, Ayush Shrivastava as Vikram, Mohammad Nazim as Shakti, and Inderjeet Modi as Dhruv.

'Shamshaan Champa’ airs on Shemaroo Umang.

Meanwhile, Trupti has been a part of shows like 'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak', 'Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', and 'Shaadi Mubarak'.

