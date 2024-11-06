Samantha Says No to Routine Commercial Roles

Samantha Ruth Prabhu: No More Routine Commercial Roles

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, one of India's top actresses, is shifting gears in her career. With a focus on challenging projects, she's consciously moving away from traditional commercial films.

In a recent interview, Samantha revealed her decision to opt for roles that push her artistic boundaries. "I will only sign projects that challenge me as an actress. I'm at a stage where I can pick and choose, and I'm making the most of it."

This bold move comes as Samantha prepares for the release of her upcoming Hindi series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, where she plays a dynamic, action-packed role. She's also working on the web series Rakth Brahmand alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor.

Samantha's Telugu film pipeline is currently sparse, with only one project in the works. Industry insiders speculate that she's becoming increasingly selective about her roles, particularly when it comes to working with top heroes.

Samantha's resolve to take on more substantial roles follows her recovery from a recent health scare. Her significant weight loss has also sparked interest in her upcoming performances.

The success of Citadel: Honey Bunny will be crucial in gauging audience reception to Samantha's new action-oriented avatar. Will this bold move pay off? Only time will tell.

