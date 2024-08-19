Pregnant Woman Delivery in RTC Bus, Lady Conductor's Timely Help Saves Her

A woman conductor with the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) assisted in the safe delivery of a baby girl on a bus along the Gadwal-Wanaparthy route. The incident occurred unexpectedly on Monday (August 19, 2024) morning, and both the mother and child are now reported to be in stable condition.

Sandhya, a pregnant woman from Gadwal, was on her way to Wanaparthy to celebrate Raksha Bandhan when she suddenly went into labour as the bus approached Nachahalli. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, conductor G Bharati immediately alerted the driver to stop the bus. With the help of a nurse who was travelling as a passenger, Bharati successfully assisted in the delivery of a healthy baby girl.

Following the birth, both mother and child were transported to a nearby hospital, where they were confirmed to be stable and receiving the necessary medical care. TGSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar praised Bharati for her quick thinking and commitment to service, emphasizing the importance of social responsibility among RTC employees in ensuring passenger safety.