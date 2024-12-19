Mohan Babu to Be Arrested After Telangana High Court Rejects Bail Plea

The Telangana High Court has rejected actor Mohan Babu’s petition for interim bail. His plea was related to a case filed against him following a dispute with his son, Manoj. The court also adjourned the next hearing to Monday.

During today’s hearing, the respondents’ lawyer claimed that Mohan Babu was planning to leave for Dubai. However, Mohan Babu’s lawyer denied the allegation. After hearing both sides, the court asked both parties to file an affidavit on the matter.

The dispute began when Manchu Manoj was allegedly not allowed entry into his father’s house in Jalpalli. The security at the house reportedly stopped Manoj and his wife from entering, which led Manoj to break the gate and force his way in. When a media representative asked Mohan Babu about the incident, he became angry and allegedly hit the reporter with his microphone. A complaint was filed, and the police registered a case against Mohan Babu.

In light of the situation, Mohan Babu approached the High Court for anticipatory bail, but his plea was rejected today. The case continues to unfold, with the next hearing scheduled for Monday.