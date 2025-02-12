Talk to your parents, teachers about your stress: Deepika Padukone on 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone participated in the eighth edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship programme, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha,' where she engaged with students on mental health and stress management during exams, drawing from her personal experiences.

During the discussion, Deepika shared insights into her childhood, revealing her strong inclination towards sports and extracurricular activities.

"I was a very naughty child. Even today, my parents say that you will never find Deepika at the ground level. I was always jumping from sofas, tables, and chairs. I was more interested in extracurricular activities," she said.

Expressing her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Deepika thanked him for prioritising students' mental well-being through 'Pariksha Pe Charcha.'

When addressing students on managing stress and handling pressure from teachers and parents, she advised, "Focus on things you can control. Talk to your parents and teachers about your stress, identify its cause, and express it to someone you trust." She also encouraged students to practice meditation and exercise as effective ways to cope with stress.

Deepika emphasised that making mistakes is part of learning and highlighted the importance of fun, rest, and exposure to natural sunlight.

As part of an interactive session, she conducted an activity where students wrote their strengths on pieces of paper and displayed them on a board.

"This activity helps you realise that if you focus on your strengths rather than weaknesses, you'll see how many things you're good at," she said.

Adding a fun element to the session, Deepika also played several games with the students.

Earlier on Tuesday, she shared a video on Instagram announcing her participation in Pariksha Pe Charcha. She highlighted the significance of mental well-being in education and expressed excitement about the episode.

She took to social media to acknowledge PM Modi's efforts in supporting students in dealing with stress and pressure.

"Pariksha Pe Charcha is back with its 8th edition! And this time, we'll also be discussing the importance of mental health. Thank you, Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for your commitment to this cause. I look forward to launching our episode," she wrote.

Deepika, who has been vocal about her struggle with depression, reaffirmed her dedication to mental health awareness.

"I want to thank our Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving us this platform to come out as warriors, not worriers. I want to wish all of you the very best," she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the eighth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' on February 10 in Delhi, interacting with students at Sunder Nursery during the first episode. The episode featuring Deepika Padukone is set to be released on February 12.

