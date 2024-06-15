Swati Maliwal case: Judicial custody of CM Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar extended

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) A Delhi court on Saturday extended Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar's judicial custody in the Swati Maliwal assault case, till June 22.

Bibhav Kumar was arrested on May 18 in connection with the assault on Maliwal, an Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha member and former Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, on May 13.

The Delhi Police had moved an application seeking an extension of Kumar’s judicial custody.

While his counsel opposed the plea, the prosecution said that Kumar might interfere with the current investigation.

Earlier, Tis Hazari Court had dismissed Kumar's bail plea.

On May 17, Swati Maliwal filed a complaint with the Delhi Police, revealing the extent of harassment and torture she faced at the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence She had visited the CM's residence on May 13. --IANS

