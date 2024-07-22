Sunny on his 18 tattoos in 'Wild Wild Punjab': 'Not mere props, symbols of Arora's journey'

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Actor Sunny Singh has undergone a significant transformation from his comfort zone of playing good boys to portraying Arora, the ultimate casanova, in the recently released film 'Wild Wild Punjab'.

This personality revamp was not just about Sunny's acting; it involved a complete overhaul, including changes in body language, physical training, and an array of tattoos to bring out the authentic rawness of Arora’s character.

Speaking about the striking change, Sunny revealed: "I had almost 18 tattoos on me, and each one has a meaning and backstory. That’s the kind of depth Simar had gone into for the characterisations. Each tattoo was meticulously designed to tell a part of Arora's story, making them not just body art but integral pieces of his character’s identity."

"These tattoos weren't mere props; they were symbols of his character’s journey, experiences, and personality, crafted to add layers to the storytelling," he added.

For Sunny, just changing his physical appearance with a new workout routine and tattoos wasn’t enough. To add depth to his character, he knew he had to alter his reserved, introverted self to be more like Arora.

"The character of Arora is very different from my real personality. I am an introvert, and I like to mostly keep to myself. For this character, I had to be a lot more relaxed and loosen up a bit. Simar wanted me to have a slight wickedness in my look too," Sunny shared.

The movie stars Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, and Jassie Gill in the lead roles, with Patralekhaa and Ishita Raj in pivotal roles.

'Wild Wild Punjab' revolves around the story of four best friends on a wild breakup trip. It features a heartbroken Rajesh Khanna, a.k.a. Khanne (Varun), who is determined to confront his ex at her wedding in front of her family, irrespective of the groom or the baraatis, to say four magical words - "I am over you."

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, 'Wild Wild Punjab' is a Luv Films Production, directed by Simarpreet Singh and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

It is streaming on Netflix.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.