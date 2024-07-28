Russia will not interfere in US presidential election: Medvedev

Moscow, July 28 (IANS) Former Russian Prime Minister and President Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday that Moscow will not interfere in the US presidential election and will "give a chance" to the next occupant of the White House to fix relationship between the two countries which remains at the lowest point since the Cold War due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

"We will definitely not interfere with the internal affairs of this country. The question is for voters, who will be elected. Although preliminary information about intellectual abilities of the potential female successor to old [Joe] Biden leaves little room for illusions," Medvedev, currently the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, told Russian state-owned news agency Tass.

Medvedev stated that the US President Joe Biden has become a "lame duck" till his replacement is elected and "can do anything" when dictated by his entourage with his successor assured of suffering a blowback.

"We are doing everything to secure our citizens against the most dangerous threats exponentially growing now. Certainly, we will give a chance to the new US President to move nevertheless away from the abyss, to which the West is now pushing the entire world. However, the current situation is not highly optimistic," Medvedev was quoted as saying by Tass.

He mentioned that either Joe Biden or Kamala Harris cannot be responsible global leaders.

"Nobody among them can indeed be a responsible global leader even holding the main post in one of the nuclear powers of the world," said Medvedev.

Russia, he asserted, hopes of getting full support from "friendly countries" to prevent "reckless politicians in Washington from staging a global catastrophe".

"We will do everything to this end. We rely upon the support of our partners and all sober-minded people making decisions within the global community framework, including our friends in the Global South," Medvedev added.

