Slovenia's air connectivity among worst in Europe: ACI report

Ljubljana (Slovenia), July 28 (IANS) Slovenia's air connectivity ranks among the lowest in Europe, according to the annual Connectivity report of Airports Council International (ACI).

The report highlights that Europe's overall air connectivity remains 14 per cent lower in June 2024 than pre-pandemic levels in June 2019.

"This year's report shows that air connectivity should not be taken for granted. Four years have passed since the onset of the pandemic, yet air connectivity levels have still not fully recovered," Olivier Jankovec, Director General of ACI Europe, noted in the report.

Slovenia's air connectivity is 29 per cent lower than five years ago, placing it in a worse position than any other European Union member state except for Sweden and Finland. However, the country's air connectivity improved by 6 per cent compared to June 2023, Xinhua news agency reported.

On the list of total air connectivity, Slovenia is second to last among European Union countries, ahead of Slovakia. Ljubljana Airport, operated by German transport company Fraport, offers regular flights to 23 cities, including Athens, Brussels, Dubai, Frankfurt, London, Munich, Paris, Tel Aviv, Warsaw, and Zurich.

Despite this, many Slovenians prefer using airports in neighboring Italy, Austria, and Croatia for cheaper flights.

To enhance air connectivity, the Slovenian government has offered subsidies to air carriers establishing direct routes to Slovenia, totaling 16.8 million Euros (18.26 US dollars) until 2025. Currently, flights to Luxembourg, Riga, Madrid, and Copenhagen are being subsidised.

Slovenia has had no national air carrier since state-owned Adria Airways was sold to German investment fund 4K Invest in 2016 and declared bankrupt in 2019.

