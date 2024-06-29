Rampant sharing of personal info on internet often results in child abuse: WBCPCR

Kolkata, June 29 (IANS) Rampant sharing of personal information on social media by children often results in events of child abuse, child trafficking, and child marriage, according to the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR).

WBCPCR Chairperson Tulika Das said the traffickers and other unscrupulous persons use fake identities on social media platforms to lure children into their traps.

This matter also came up during a programme organised to observe 'State Child Protection Day' by the WBCPCR in collaboration with the UNICEF.

According to Das, children are becoming increasingly vulnerable, and many incidents of child trafficking, child marriage, child abuse, and child pornography are taking place as traffickers take to the internet to dupe them.

Cautioning that traffickers and other unscrupulous persons use fake identities on social media to lure children into their traps, Das emphasised that it is necessary to make the children aware of the pitfalls of careless sharing of personal information and photos on the internet by making it a part of the school curriculum.

"WBCPCR recommends that digital literacy be included in the school curriculum and taught in a child-friendly way to safeguard them when they study or play or make friends on the internet,” she said.

The Commission has already released anti-trafficking posters, audio messages, and music videos to create awareness on this matter.

The UNICEF also works closely with the WBCPCR on various child safety programmes in the state.

According to the chief of UNICEF in West Bengal, Prabhat Kumar, both children and adults should be careful when using the internet.

"You must think before posting, sharing, and accepting any information or data on the internet. Always inform your friends, relatives, or the police if you find someone becoming a victim of cyberbullying," Kumar said.

