Overnight protest: BJP doesn't want to discuss POCSO case on Yediyurappa: Priyank

Bengaluru, July 25 (IANS) Minister for IT/BT, RDPR Priyank Kharge on Thursday slammed the BJP for staging an overnight protest over the irregularities in MUDA and accused it of “trying to waylay discussions on its own scams.”

He made the statement while speaking to reporters on Thursday at Vidhana Soudha over the BJP's plan to take out a protest march over the MUDA case to Mysuru, the native place of CM Siddaramaiah.

"It is good weather to walk in and it is also good for their health. However, before the padyatra they will first have to place all documents related to the matter," he insisted.

“The BJP is trying to derail the discussion on the Devaraj Truck Terminal Board case in which a former BJP MLC has been arrested. The discussion on MUDA was listed to be taken up after that. The BJP leaders are not agreeing to it,” he charged.

“They also want to waylay the discussion on the NEET paper leak, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's POCSO case and Disproportionate Asset case of the BJP state President. These issues too need to be discussed, right?” Priyank Kharge asked.

“The BJP is the loot and scoot government. The NDA stands for no data government and they don't want the social and economic survey to be conducted as they don't want the truth to come out,” he alleged.

