Organise counselling for minor who was traumatised after man exposed himself: HC to Delhi Police

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Police to organise a counselling session for a minor girl who experienced significant trauma after being exposed to a distressing incident involving a 63-year-old man exposing his private parts to the young girl.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma issued this directive following a bail hearing where the victim's father informed the court about the severe distress and trauma the incident had inflicted upon his child.

The incident in question occurred on June 23 in the Okhla Industrial Area.

The victim, a Class 3 student, reported that the accused, a neighbour, exposed himself to her while making inappropriate gestures and remarks.

The victim subsequently confided in her father, leading to the filing of a police complaint.

The accused was taken into custody on June 24 and was denied bail by a POCSO Court on July 14.

To provide the necessary support, the high court urged the Investigating Officer (IO) to arrange for a counselling session for the victim.

The court suggested engaging an NGO or Child Welfare Society (CWS) to conduct an appropriate counselling session.

“The IO is directed to get the counselling session organised for the victim. In this regard some NGO/CWS may be contacted, and appropriate counselling session be conducted,” the court said.

Recognising the profound impact such incidents can have on victims, the court acknowledged the gravity of the situation.

However, the court also took into account that the accused individual, at the age of 63, is described as mentally unstable.

Balancing these factors, the court granted bail to the accused.

The court noted that there was no history of physical contact or verbal abuse reported in this case.

The complaint was filed under Section 509 (pertaining to actions intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 12 (related to sexual harassment) of the POCSO Act.

