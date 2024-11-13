Omar Abdullah’s IWT remarks are intended to appease BJP: Sajad Lone

Srinagar, Nov 13 (IANS) J&K Peoples Conference (JKPC) President Sajad Lone on Wednesday criticised Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's remarks on the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) dismissing them as "right-wing gibberish" intended to appease the BJP.

Dismissing the criticism of the Indus Water Treaty, Lone remarked, “I personally do not support this treaty. It is unfair and was signed by the ruling party in India at the time.”

However, he directed his concerns toward the National Conference for its prolonged inaction on water resource management.

“May I as a Kashmiri ask what have the previous ruling parties, especially NC, which has been in power for the longest time, done with our water resources,” he questioned.

He proposed dividing J&K’s water resources into two categories, with Category I including resources available for hydropower generation within treaty limits, and Category II comprising those restricted by specific treaty parameters.

Emphasising the vast economic potential of Category I resources, he noted, “We have not harnessed even 20 per cent of our potential. And what we have harnessed is mostly owned by NHPC.”

He added that projects controlled by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation are among its most profitable, yet J&K remains a net power importer.

Lone further criticised delays, cost overruns and allegations of corruption surrounding local power projects, which he said hinder energy self-sufficiency.

“We should have been net exporters of power. We are net importers of power,” he stated.

Urging the Chief Minister to advocate for Jammu and Kashmir’s water rights, Lone called for prioritising Category I resources in discussions with the BJP-led Centre.

“Once we achieve excellence in category I, we can always move to category II and demand our rights or compensation for adhering to a treaty signed without our consent," he stressed.

