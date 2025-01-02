Neil Nitin Mukesh's birthday wish for his mother, 'the reason for my happiness'

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS): Neil Nitin Mukesh recently took to his Instagram account to wish his mother Nishi Mukesh on her birthday.

The 'Jail' actor dropped a couple of adorable pictures of the mother-son duo on social media. In one of the pictures, Neil can be seen hugging his mom, while in the other he is placing a peck on her cheek.

His post further incorporated a solo still of his mother, standing next to a flower vase and a cake.

These photographs were accompanied by the caption, "Happy birthday to the strongest, most selfless woman I know - my amazing Maa ! You’re the reason for my happiness, my guiding light, and my forever inspiration. I’m grateful for the sacrifices you’ve made for me and for the unconditional love you’ve always shown. Here’s to another year of love, laughter, and making memories together!"

Netizens also used the opportunity to wish her on her special day in the comments section.

On the work front, Neil will next be a part of Ashwni Dhir's highly anticipated project, "Hisaab Barabar." With R. Madhavan in the lead, the drama premiered at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on November 26, 2024, and now it is slated for an OTT release on 24th January 2025 on ZEE5. Bankrolled by Jyoti Deshpande, in collaboration with Sharad Patel and Shreyanshi Patel, "Hisaab Barabar "will see Neil essaying the role of a powerful banker who goes by the name of Micky Mehta.

Meanwhile, R. Madhavan will be seen as Radhe Mohan Sharma, a railway ticket checker. As far as the cast is concerned, R. Madhavan and Neil Nitin Mukesh are joined by Kriti Kulhari, Faisal Rashid, Rashami Desai, and others.

"Hisaab Barabar" narrates the tale of a common man on a quest to blow up a billion-dollar scam at a corporate bank.

