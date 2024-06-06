NEET aspirant commits suicide in Kota

Jaipur, June 6 (IANS) An 18-year-old medical aspirant committed suicide by jumping from the ninth floor of a building in Rajasthan's Kota, said police officials on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Bagisha Tiwari, a resident of Madhya Pradesh who lived on the fifth floor of a multi-storey building with her mother and brother.

She committed suicide a day after the announcement of NEET results on June 4

The officials said she was rushed to a private hospital but succumbed to her injuries an hour later.

Tiwari hailed from Reva district in Madhya Pradesh and was preparing for the NEET exam in a coaching institute in Kota.

Her brother, a Class 12 student, is also preparing for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE), said Circle Inspector at Jawahar Nagar Police Station, Harinarayan Sharma.

Bagisha's father Vinod Tiwari, an engineer in PWD in Rewa, reached Kota at 7 a.m. He said that Bagisha scored 320 out of 720 marks in NEET results.

"As she could not crack the exam, I assured her of getting her admitted to a private medical college. However, she said that she wanted to give one more try for the exam. I don't know why she took such a step," he said.

A video of this suicide surfaced on Thursday in which a girl is seen trying to stop Bagisha Tiwari.

"Further investigations are on," said Sharma.

It is the tenth case of suspected suicide by a student in the country's coaching hub, Kota, since January this year.

Last year, 26 suspected suicide cases by coaching students were reported.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.