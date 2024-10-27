Lakshmi Puja 2024: Date, Time, Significance, and Rituals

Diwali or the festival of lights forms a major event in Hinduism. Among its long list of traditions is one called Lakshmi Puja, which is an essential ritual for the worship of the goddess of wealth, riches, and abundance, namely Goddess Lakshmi. Lakshmi Puja in 2024 coincides with Friday, the 1st of November.

Lakshmi Puja Dates

Date: Friday, November 1, 2024

Muhurat: 05:35 PM to 06:16 PM (00 Hours 41 Mins)

Pradosh Kaal: 05:35 PM to 08:10 PM

Vrishabha Kaal: 06:19 PM to 08:14 PM

Lakshmi Puja Significance

Lakshmi Puja is one of the integral parts of Diwali functions, marking the entry of prosperity and wealth into a dwelling. It is done at Amavasya during the night of the moon, which is believed to be a propitious time for begging for blessings from the Goddess.

Rituals Preparation

To perform Lakshmi Puja, devotees;

Wake up early and participate in rituals for worshipping ancestors and family Gods.

Spend the day as an upavasa. Break it after Lakshmi Puja in the evening.

Decorate your homes and workplaces with flowers and leaves of good omen.

Put up a Mangalik Kalash at the entrance.

Arrange Lakshmi murti and Ganesh ji within the puja area.

Make Akshata and slots for wheat or Wheat Flour for the Navgrah.

Lakshmi Puja Vidhi

The puja shall be done during Pradosh Kaal, as explained in the foregoing Lakshmi Puja Vidhi.

Kali Chaudas 2024

Lakshmi Puja is part of Diwali, which cements family bonds and honours the previous generation. The presence of diyas and other ornamentations in the illuminated homes blesses them with Goddess Lakshmi worship, providing hope and prosperity.

Also read: October 29: Auspicious Things to Buy on Dhanteras